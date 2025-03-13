To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Panama approves $187 million purchase of Airbus and Embraer aircraft

Panama approves $187 million purchase of Airbus and Embraer aircraft

13th March 2025 - 11:25 GMT | by Lucy Powell

RSS

The C295 is a is a multi-mission transport aircraft and will reportedly be used for cargo and aid missions by Panama. (Photo: Airbus Defence and Space)

The C295 and Super Tucano deals for its National Aeronaval Service were approved as part of an emergency procedure by the government on 11 March.

The Panama government has given the greenlight for the purchase of four Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft and two Airbus C295 aircraft for its National Aeronaval Service (SENAN) in a deal worth US$187 million.

According to the Panama government, the contract for four Super Tucano aircraft is for around US$78 million, while the purchase of the C295 aircraft is for around $109 million.

The government stated that the approval of these two aircraft contracts was done via an exceptional process. They will be purchased with external financing that is still “being defined”, SENAN added.

No timeline has been given on

