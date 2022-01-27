Osprey flies with modified nacelle

Raytheon gains StormBreaker production order
Raytheon will produce StormBreaker all-up rounds and containers for the USAF.
Bell has completed its first nacelle improvement modifications on a USAF CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft and the company announced on 26 January that it has begun work on a second aircraft.
Following the work at the Bell Amarillo Assembly Center, the first modified Osprey returned to the 20th Special Operations Squadron at Cannon AFB on 13 December 2021.
V-22 nacelles house critical power components for the aircraft’s vertical take-off and landing capabilities and transition to forward flight.
About 60% of maintenance man-hours on the CV-22 are spent on the nacelles. Bell stated that the ongoing modification programme benefits V-22 fleet maintainers and operators ‘by reducing maintenance time and costs while simultaneously enhancing flying readiness rates’.
US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) awarded Bell Boeing an $81 million contract in December 2020 to complete nacelle improvements on the CV-22 fleet. The contract covers the completion of non-recurring elements, fabrication of nine kits, and installation of one kit.
Work on the contract could continue beyond 2025 if NAVAIR exercises options for fabrication and installation.
Raytheon will produce StormBreaker all-up rounds and containers for the USAF.
BAE Systems and Embraer are working on a plan to offer military users a version of a commercial eVTOL aircraft by 2026, but one major technological problem stands in the way of success.
Responses are due by 8 February to a Sources Sought notice for LMAMS.
At a time of rising peer and near-peer threats, enduring force readiness has never been more important for western militaries.
Welcome to Episode 2 of Shepard Studio’s Critical Care podcast, the story of military aircraft sustainment and support in an unpredictable world.
Malaysia's air force is leasing four AW139 helicopters, and the first two were received last month.