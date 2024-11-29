NSPA and Royal Netherlands Air Force sign LoI on MRTT training integration
The RNLAF Air Mobility Command (AMC) has signed a LoI with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for the integration of training for the A330 MRTT fleet.
This latest milestone marks the provision of required training to the Multinational MRTT Unit (MMU), in compliance with Dutch Military Aviation regulations. According to the NSPA, the signing of the LoI also avoids duplication of functions and facilities for MRTT training and simulation.
NSPA MRTT project manager Bart Hummel said that this milestone marked the starting point of the integration of MMU training into the Military Approved Training Organisation (MATO) of the AMC. The integration is in accordance with the future roles and responsibilities between AMC, MMU and NSPA, the required MATO and Flight Simulation Training Devices organisations and resources.
This LoI signing follows the signing of a 10-year simulator and training contract for the A330 MRTT fleet between the NSPA and Airbus in July 2024 – a move intended to cut costs and saving MRTT flight hours.
The contract signing also fits in to the wider Full Mission Simulator Project, led by NSPA’s MRTT programme. The project includes the acquisition of training simulators for pilot and air refuelling operators, the refurbishment of existing buildings to house the simulators and the set up and implementation of an approved training organisation.
Alongside the Netherlands, nations that are in the MRTT support partnerships include Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway and the Czech Republic.
