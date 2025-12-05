To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Northrop Grumman to fly new Project Talon CCA by late 2026

5th December 2025 - 16:35 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

Northrop Grumman’s Project Talon autonomous wingman. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

The newly unveiled collaborative combat aircraft looks to strike a balance between capability and cost-effectiveness, according to the company.

Northrop Grumman subsidiary Scaled Composites has unveiled Project Talon, a new uncrewed collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) concept.

While the company was not successful in its bid for Increment 1 of the US Air Force’s (USAF) CCA programme in 2024, the new design aims to rectify previous issues by emphasising a faster, easier-to-manufacture aircraft with a lower unit cost, according to Northrop Grumman.

Additionally, Northrop has not ruled out submitting Project Talon, which was previously reported as “Project Lotus” by Aviation Week, for Increment 2 – although it noted that this uncrewed aerial vehicle has not been designed to specifically target that programme.

