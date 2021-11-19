Northrop Grumman integrates Dragon’s Eye with F-16

Dubai Airshow 2021: All relatively quiet on the F-35 front
A planned $23 billion FMS package for the UAE has still not been fully approved, 12 months after it was first proposed.
The Air National Guard has flown the Northrop Grumman Dragon’s Eye Active Electronically Scanned Array radar pod on an operational F-16 for the first time.
The Air Force intends to deploy the pod operationally to both its Guard and Reserve F-16 fleets.
The Dragon’s Eye pod is already operational on the USAF F-15E Strike Eagle. It can be integrated on both large and fighter-sized platforms.
For example, Northrop Grumman has previously integrated the AN/ASQ-236 pod on an Air Force AC-130 gunship and Air Force B-52 bomber during a proof of concept demonstration.
The AN/ASQ-236 Dragon’s Eye radar pod is a tactical Ku-band AESA radar surveillance pod that provides aircrew with all-weather, multi-target detection, track and engagement capability.
Susan Bruce, vice president, advanced mission capabilities, Northrop Grumman, commented: ‘The addition of the Dragon’s Eye to the F-16 Viper is a force multiplier, enabling warfighters to detect, track, identify and target faster in theatre.’
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the AN/ASQ-236 synthetic aperture radar pod can be used to assist cartography, generate bomb damage assessments and perform general day and night surveillance.
As well as finally ordering the A400M, an aircraft Indonesia has been contemplating for some time, the Asian country has agreed to continue financing the KF-21 fighter programme.
The Rapid Dragon program is a fast-paced experimentation campaign led by the Air Force Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation.
Six MD-530F+ Attack Helicopters have been delivered to the Lebanese Air Force, following the initial order in 2017.
Munition guidance kits for the UAE Armed Forces combine inertial measurement, satellite guidance and an optional semi-active laser seeker.
The Tejas Light Combat Aircraft was prominent in the flying display at the Dubai Airshow this year, as manufacturer HAL eyes first deliveries of the Mk1A variant by early 2023, and work continues on the more advanced Mk2.