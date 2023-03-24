To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Nordic nations plan to jointly operate air forces

24th March 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann, Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in London, Milan

RSS

The goal of the cooperation is to allow seamless joint operation. (Photo: Finnish Air Force)

Four Scandinavian countries have signed a joint declaration to strengthen the air defence of the region in the face of a heightened Russian threat.

Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden have signed a declaration of intent to ‘deepen [their] already established cooperation’, the Finnish and Danish air forces said.

The declaration is the first of its kind and commander of the NATO Air Force Staff, Gen James B Hecker, was also present at the event.

‘The declaration of intent strengthens cooperation between the countries and creates the conditions for strengthening the air defence of the Nordic countries,’ the Finnish Air Force noted in a statement published on 23 March.

A Danish press release, published on 24 March, said the Nordic countries will pursue four areas

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio
Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo

Author

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo is a freelance security and defense reporter based in Milan, Italy. She covers …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us