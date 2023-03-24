Nordic nations plan to jointly operate air forces
Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden have signed a declaration of intent to ‘deepen [their] already established cooperation’, the Finnish and Danish air forces said.
The declaration is the first of its kind and commander of the NATO Air Force Staff, Gen James B Hecker, was also present at the event.
‘The declaration of intent strengthens cooperation between the countries and creates the conditions for strengthening the air defence of the Nordic countries,’ the Finnish Air Force noted in a statement published on 23 March.
A Danish press release, published on 24 March, said the Nordic countries will pursue four areas
