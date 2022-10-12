To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Nigerian Army begins Aerosonde operations

12th October 2022 - 11:29 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Aerosonde is equipped with ISR capabilities and will serve as the first UAS of its kind to be used in Nigeria. (Photo: Textron)

The Nigerian Aerosonde UAS supplied by Textron will enhance the West African country's security and ISR mission capabilities.

Textron has begun operational flights of its Aerosonde UAS for the Nigerian Army, the company announced on 11 October.

Aerosonde is equipped with ISR capabilities and will serve as the first UAS of its kind to be used in the West African country.

The UAS is designed for expeditionary land- and sea-based operations and can deliver simultaneous day/night full-motion video, wide area surveillance and voice communication relay.

Nigeria has received a number of Aerosonde Mk 4.7 fixed-wing UAS to enhance its domestic security and ISR mission capabilities.

The contract is worth $25.6 million and was awarded to Textron by the US DoD in 2020 to deliver the UAS to Nigeria. It was funded under the US overseas contingency and peacekeeping operations budget.

It includes contractor logistic support services that involve ongoing sustainment, logistic service, parts and repairs support, technical publication updates and continuous asset support for the duration of the contract.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us