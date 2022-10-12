Nigerian Army begins Aerosonde operations
Textron has begun operational flights of its Aerosonde UAS for the Nigerian Army, the company announced on 11 October.
Aerosonde is equipped with ISR capabilities and will serve as the first UAS of its kind to be used in the West African country.
The UAS is designed for expeditionary land- and sea-based operations and can deliver simultaneous day/night full-motion video, wide area surveillance and voice communication relay.
Nigeria has received a number of Aerosonde Mk 4.7 fixed-wing UAS to enhance its domestic security and ISR mission capabilities.
The contract is worth $25.6 million and was awarded to Textron by the US DoD in 2020 to deliver the UAS to Nigeria. It was funded under the US overseas contingency and peacekeeping operations budget.
It includes contractor logistic support services that involve ongoing sustainment, logistic service, parts and repairs support, technical publication updates and continuous asset support for the duration of the contract.
More from Air Warfare
-
Algeria orders Aksungur UAV
Algeria is set to become the first export customer to use the Turkish-made Aksungur MALE UAV in North Africa.
-
UK-Qatar Typhoon squadron deploys for training and World Cup security
Eight aircraft from 12 Squadron RAF are in Qatar for in-country training and support for security around the 2022 World Cup.
-
Singapore tests decentralised UAV imagery distribution system
Singapore is pushing imagery and data from UAVs down to even lower levels with a new device that was recently fielded to army troops.
-
Boeing keeps Australian Chinooks flying, and excitedly awaits Apaches
Boeing Defence Australia is heavily involved in helicopter maintenance in Australia, and that will only accelerate when Apaches are introduced.