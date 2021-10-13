Nigeria sets out air force spending for FY2022

The NAF aims to buy one new King Air 360 aircraft. (Photo: Textron Aviation)

Nigerian government budget for FY2022 includes procurement of a new transport aircraft and continued funding for JF-17 fighters and helicopters.

Budget documents for FY2022 from the Nigerian government, last updated on 7 October, include initial funding of NGN10.86 billion ($26.4 million) to procure two new King Air 360 aircraft, spares and ground support equipment.

The new pair of King Airs, to be delivered at an undisclosed date, will augment a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) transport fleet that was partially depleted with the loss of a King Air 350 in a crash on 21 February.

The FY2022 budget also includes NGN833.23 million in balance payments for procurement of three JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft with targeting pods.

Additionally, the NAF is spending NGN1.03 billion on balance payments for two AW109 Trekker helicopters from Leonardo and NGN2.93 billion in part payment for reactivation of two H215s (formerly AS332 Super Puma BIs) from Airbus.

The NAF budget request for FY2022 totals NGN179.78 billion.