Nigeria sets out air force spending for FY2022

Thailand expresses interest in the F-35
Thailand wants to maintain its status as a leading air force in Southeast Asia, but to do that it needs new fighters.
Budget documents for FY2022 from the Nigerian government, last updated on 7 October, include initial funding of NGN10.86 billion ($26.4 million) to procure two new King Air 360 aircraft, spares and ground support equipment.
The new pair of King Airs, to be delivered at an undisclosed date, will augment a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) transport fleet that was partially depleted with the loss of a King Air 350 in a crash on 21 February.
The FY2022 budget also includes NGN833.23 million in balance payments for procurement of three JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft with targeting pods.
Additionally, the NAF is spending NGN1.03 billion on balance payments for two AW109 Trekker helicopters from Leonardo and NGN2.93 billion in part payment for reactivation of two H215s (formerly AS332 Super Puma BIs) from Airbus.
The NAF budget request for FY2022 totals NGN179.78 billion.
For the past few years, Bell has developed the 360 Invictus rotorcraft as a contender for the US Army Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) scout programme. In …
At AUSA 2021, Shephard spoke to Bell and Sikorsky about their advanced concepts that are designed to meet future US Army FLRAA requirements.
New three-rocket prototype launcher goes on display at AUSA 2021.
Australia is expanding its fleet of naval helicopters, consolidating upon the MH-60R as its platform of choice.
Sikorsky has developed the Raider X prototype for the US Army Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) scout programme. Under FARA the Army is looking for an agile, …