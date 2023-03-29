To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Nexter selected to develop loitering munition for French military

29th March 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Bordeaux

RSS

Nexter will supply the fragmentation warhead for a loitering munition developed for France's Colibri competition. (Photo: author)

Nexter is teaming up with a French UAV manufacturer to develop a fragmentation warhead for a fixed-wing loitering munition with a 40-minute endurance.

France's Defence Innovation Agency (AID) has selected Nexter and a French UAV manufacturer who wishes to remain anonymous at this stage to develop a loitering munition as part of the Colibri competition. 

The companies will supply a loitering munition based on a fixed-wing UAV capable of 40 minutes' endurance, the time required to to fly to a search area up to 5km away, look for a target (a light vehicle or group of infantry), and return to its launch point if it has not engaged.

The target unit cost is €20,000, ($21,700), which according to the programme director at Nexter is 'under the price of

Jean-Marc Tanguy

Author

Jean-Marc Tanguy

Jean-Marc Tanguy started its career in journalism on 1991 and focussed quickly on defence matters …

Read full bio

