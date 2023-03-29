Nexter selected to develop loitering munition for French military
France's Defence Innovation Agency (AID) has selected Nexter and a French UAV manufacturer who wishes to remain anonymous at this stage to develop a loitering munition as part of the Colibri competition.
The companies will supply a loitering munition based on a fixed-wing UAV capable of 40 minutes' endurance, the time required to to fly to a search area up to 5km away, look for a target (a light vehicle or group of infantry), and return to its launch point if it has not engaged.
The target unit cost is €20,000, ($21,700), which according to the programme director at Nexter is 'under the price of
-
Australia receives an additional Growler and considers BBJ replacement
The RAAF has returned its Growler fleet to full strength, plus replacements are also needed for two 737 BBJ aircraft used for VVIP transportation.
-
Bell makes move on FLRAA test lab construction despite ongoing Defiant protest
Bell Textron began laying the foundations for a new testing facility for its V-280 Valor helicopter despite protest over its US Army Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) contract win.
-
Nordic nations plan to jointly operate air forces
Four Scandinavian countries have signed a joint declaration to strengthen the air defence of the region in the face of a heightened Russian threat.
-
Northrop Grumman advances airborne connectivity for US Air Force
Northrop Grumman's Software Programmable Open Mission Systems Compliant (SPOC) multifunction processor will help define the USAF's approach to next-generation airborne radio.
-
US Air Force needs over 200 B-21 bombers, expert argues as maiden flight faces delays
The first flight of Northrop Grumman's B-21 Raider stealth bomber has been delayed, while experts argue the US Air Force is in need of more than 300 bombers as tensions heighten across the globe.