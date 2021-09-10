Next-generation EW for F-16 makes maiden flight

This Northrop Grumman testbed aircraft flew with the company’s F-16 Next Generation Electronic Warfare and AN/APG-83 SABR systems in a dense electromagnetic spectrum environment at the Northern Lightning joint training exercise. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Northrop Grumman testbed F-16 flew last month with the Next Generation Electronic Warfare system and Scalable Agile Beam Radar.