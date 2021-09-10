Next-generation EW for F-16 makes maiden flight

India finally orders new medium-lift transports
In a procurement that has dragged on for nearly a decade, India has passed another hurdle in the process of renewing its transport aircraft fleet.
The Northrop Grumman Next Generation Electronic Warfare (NGEW) system performed its first test flight last month during Exercise Northern Lightning, the US company announced on 9 September.
NGEW (flying on an enhanced F-16 testbed aircraft belonging to Northrop Grumman) and the AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR) demonstrated full interoperability in a dense, ‘realistic and contested’ electromagnetic spectrum environment, the company claimed.
SABR engaged multiple air and ground targets while NGEW detected and identified multiple advanced threats by ‘employing advanced jamming techniques capable of defeating those threats when required’, Northrop Grumman added.
James Conroy, VP of navigation, targeting and survivability at Northrop Grumman, noted: ‘With the radio frequency (RF) spectrum becoming increasingly contested, this critical set of capabilities will support the F-16 for many years to come.’
Attrition and heavy maintenance demands affect French Naval Aviation fixed-wing aircraft and helicopter requirements.
Swarm UAVs, loitering munitions and counter-UAS systems are now all on Indian order books.
Airbus tests mitigation measures to overcome the problem of helicopter rotor blades interfering with BLoS communications.
Collins Aerospace has received three contracts from the USAF to support the U-2 fleet.
The US Army has received the official proposal for Defiant X from Sikorsky and Boeing under the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft programme.