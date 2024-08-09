New Zealand accepts first C-130J
New Zealand has begun the process of replacing its six decades-old Lockheed Martin C-130H transport aircraft after it took delivery of the first of five C-130J-30s.
In 2020, the country announced it was replacing its old C-130s with five C-130J-30 aircraft via a NZ$1.5 billion (US$600 million) Foreign Military Sale with the US Air Force.
The aircraft made its first flight in April this year and at the time the New Zealand government said that “the second Hercules is not far behind the first on the Lockheed Martin factory floor and will undergo its first test flight once it emerges from the paint shop”.
“Construction of a life-sized flight simulator is also on track for delivery to RNZAF Base Auckland in 2025,” the country’s government said. “The building that will house it is well underway, with roof construction nearing completion.”
Crews from 40 Squadron located at RNZAF Base Auckland, Whenuapai will operate the new C-130Js.
The existing Hercules fleet has long been an essential first response option for the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), whether deployed on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, on supply missions to Antarctica, or to conflict zones like Afghanistan and East Timor.
Recent deployments using RNZAF C-130Hs have included the transport of urgent medical equipment, vehicles and rescue personnel to Hawkes Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle, as well as surplus military equipment and 50 NZDF personnel to Europe to support Ukraine.
