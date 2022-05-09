New UK strategic agreement focuses on next-generation airborne countermeasures

BAE Systems backs FCAS international partnerships to solve affordability debate
BAE Systems is focused on international partnerships to sustain FCAS ambitions — although some observers are sceptical over the level of funding for the programme.
Chemring Countermeasures UK on 6 May signed a strategic partnering arrangement (SPA) with the RAF, MoD Defence Equipment & Support and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, to ensure ‘long-term provision of optimum air platform protection, including the exploitation of current capabilities and the development of new technology’.
The ten-year SPA will see Chemring Countermeasures focus on improving aircraft self-defence for RAF fast jet, transport and helicopter platforms to counter evolving threats posed by guided missiles, the company noted in a statement.
This SPA will aid information sharing to facilitate a collaborative approach and encouraging co-operation such that the right level of capability is available to the front line at the right time.
‘The SPA will underpin the development of the next generation of countermeasures,’ the company added. ‘Where appropriate, it will also allow CCM to make such decoy technology available to a wide range of allies and partner nations, increasing survivability of aircraft and aircrew.’
China claims first flight of 'innovative' new helicopter design, hinting at FVL-type technology developments for the long term. The PLA also continues to acquire Russian-built helicopters, with a recently disclosed order for the Mi-171Sh.
Thales has received a follow-on order for 21 Talios laser designator targeting pods to equip Rafale aircraft.
BAE Systems has revealed details of a new Head-Up Display.
Brazilian Air Force signs contract to convert two A330 airliners into tanker/transport configuration.
The USN has ordered mission computer upgrade kits with advanced software for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye.