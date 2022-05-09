To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New UK strategic agreement focuses on next-generation airborne countermeasures

9th May 2022 - 17:12 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Anti-missile countermeasures from Chemring equip a wide range of aircraft such as the F-15E. (Photo: Chemring)

The evolving threat posed by guided missiles has prompted the RAF and UK MoD to sign a strategic partnering agreement with Chemring Countermeasures UK.

Chemring Countermeasures UK on 6 May signed a strategic partnering arrangement (SPA) with the RAF, MoD Defence Equipment & Support and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, to ensure ‘long-term provision of optimum air platform protection, including the exploitation of current capabilities and the development of new technology’.

The ten-year SPA will see Chemring Countermeasures focus on improving aircraft self-defence for RAF fast jet, transport and helicopter platforms to counter evolving threats posed by guided missiles, the company noted in a statement.

This SPA will aid information sharing to facilitate a collaborative approach and encouraging co-operation such that the right level of capability is available to the front line at the right time.

‘The SPA will underpin the development of the next generation of countermeasures,’ the company added. ‘Where appropriate, it will also allow CCM to make such decoy technology available to a wide range of allies and partner nations, increasing survivability of aircraft and aircrew.’

