New UK strategic agreement focuses on next-generation airborne countermeasures

Chemring Countermeasures UK on 6 May signed a strategic partnering arrangement (SPA) with the RAF, MoD Defence Equipment & Support and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, to ensure ‘long-term provision of optimum air platform protection, including the exploitation of current capabilities and the development of new technology’.

The ten-year SPA will see Chemring Countermeasures focus on improving aircraft self-defence for RAF fast jet, transport and helicopter platforms to counter evolving threats posed by guided missiles, the company noted in a statement.

This SPA will aid information sharing to facilitate a collaborative approach and encouraging co-operation such that the right level of capability is available to the front line at the right time.

‘The SPA will underpin the development of the next generation of countermeasures,’ the company added. ‘Where appropriate, it will also allow CCM to make such decoy technology available to a wide range of allies and partner nations, increasing survivability of aircraft and aircrew.’