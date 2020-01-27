New MiG-31BM fighters for Russian Air Force

The Russian Ministry of Defence has announced that the Russian Air Force will receive six high-altitude supersonic MiG-31BM in 2020.

The aircraft will join the Central Military District fighter aviation regiment in the Krasnoyarsk territory.

The MiG-31BM high-altitude interceptor fighter is designed to intercept and destroy air targets, including cruise and ballistic missiles, at extremely low, medium and high altitudes in all weather conditions.

The fighter is equipped with the Zaslon-M radar, which is able to detect targets at a distance of up to 320km and direct them to ground air defence systems, as well as other fighters.

