Netherlands deploys F-35s for air policing in Estonia
Dutch F-35A jets have arrived at Ämari Air Base in Estonia to help monitor NATO airspace, the Dutch Ministry of Defence has announced.
The four aircraft will be stationed at the base from 1 December until the 31 March 2025, with 90 to 150 personnel also part of the air force detachment.
The deployment was originally announced by the Dutch Ministry of Defence in May 2024, when the Ministry said that it would contribute up to 10 fighter jets at the request of Estonia.
Related Articles
Dutch MoD targets two more frigates as part of future defence plans
NATO allies take turns every few months deploying aircraft on the eastern flank facing the ongoing Russian threat, filling a specific slot in NATO’s rotation schedule. These four aircraft replace the five German Eurofighters and the detachment of 100 personnel who were stationed in Latvia from March 2024.
This swap from Latvia to Estonia comes as the Amari Air Base recently re-opened on 8 November. It completed a major €18.5 million (US$19.4 million) restoration of the base’s capabilities and aircraft operating surfaces.
Estonia Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur said: “Air defence is extremely important on NATO’s eastern flank, and I am glad that – with the help of Luxembourg – we have been able to significantly improve the quality of Ämari Air Base.
“This enables us to better support and service both our own and Allied aircraft, and most importantly, to bring the Baltic Air Policing mission back to Estonia.”
The Royal Netherlands Air Force has now completely retired all its F-16 fleet in favour of F-35s. In September 2024, the Dutch Ministry of Defence in its 2024 Defence White Paper announced it would increase its defence budget to €24 billion, allowing for the acquisition of an additional six F-35s, totalling 58 ordered.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Air Warfare
-
Details revealed on new UAS munition destined for Ukraine
Helsing’s HX-2 has a weight of 12kg and a range of 100km. It is planned to enter service in Ukraine in 2025.
-
Babcock and KAI to collaborate on training and air base support
The two companies will focus on military training, support and engineering opportunities across central, eastern and southern Europe.
-
NSPA and Royal Netherlands Air Force sign LoI on MRTT training integration
The Letter of Intent (LoI) will allow for the integration of training of the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tank Transport (MRTT) fleet between the the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) and other groups.
-
Finland’s Summa Defence establishes drone production facility with Ukrainian partners
The Finnish defence and security group will work with Ukrainian drone companies to speed up production of platforms for Ukraine and across the European Union (EU) and NATO countries.