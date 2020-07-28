Netherlands to buy more AMRAAM via FMS
The US State Department has approved a possible FMS to the Netherlands of AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM plus related equipment and technical support.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense will be the prime contractor on the $39 million deal.
‘The Netherlands, which already maintains AMRAAM missiles, will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and support into its armed forces,’ the US Defense and Security Cooperation Agency stated on 27 July.
The small, fast and lightweight AIM-120 AMRAAM has improved capabilities against very-low and high-altitude high-speed targets in an electronic attack environment, when compared with previous types of radar-guided missile.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, a total of 300 AMRAAM units have been delivered to the Netherlands via the FMS programme.
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