NAVAIR orders Triton production support

DSEI 2021: Horizon Technologies closes DSEI with $1 million sale
Horizon Aerospace Technologies, a subsidiary of Horizon Technologies, finished DSEI with the announcement of a $1 million sale of its FlyingFish system.
Northrop Grumman is providing non-destructive test and inspection support equipment — and ‘associated non-recurring engineering’ — for production of MQ-4C Triton HALE UAVs for the USN and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), the DoD announced on 22 September.
Work on the $15.83 million order from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) is due for completion in September 2024.
The US has ordered 65 Tritons while Australia has ordered three, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
FY2022 budget documents show that the US DoD has requested a one-year production gap for Triton in FY2022 to support development of the Multi-INT configuration, with recommencement in FY2023.
The first aircraft for the RAAF is expected to arrive in 2023, however, the service will not be ready to receive it in Australia until 2024.
A winning bidder has been chosen to implement the B-52H Commercial Engine Replacement Program — but a plan to re-engine the F-35A has encountered technical and affordability issues.
USAF will receive ten new Lot 15 production F-35As and the USMC will receive six F-35Bs.
The B-21 programme for the USAF is making ‘good progress towards a real fielded capability’, says the Secretary of the Air Force — but could Congress scale back plans to equip the stealth bomber with nuclear weapons?
AFSOC has an eye on the future with plans to test an amphibious MC-130J and acquire high-speed VTOL aircraft.
Turnkey solutions provider IMCO expands into the UAS sector with the acquisition of fellow Israeli firm Innocon.