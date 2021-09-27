NAVAIR orders Lot 15 F-35s

DSEI 2021: Horizon Technologies closes DSEI with $1 million sale
Horizon Aerospace Technologies, a subsidiary of Horizon Technologies, finished DSEI with the announcement of a $1 million sale of its FlyingFish system.
Lockheed Martin has obtained a $2 billion modification contract from US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) in the US.
Under the modification to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive advance acquisition contract. Lockheed Martin will manufacture and deliver 16 Lot 15 production F-35 Lightning II aircraft, comprising ten F-35As for the USAF and six F-35Bs to the USMC.
Lockheed Martin will perform most of the work in Texas, with completion expected in May 2026.
Some 40% of the funds come from the USN FY2021 aircraft procurement budget with the remaining 60% from USAF FY2021 aircraft procurement funds, the DoD noted in a 24 September announcement.
