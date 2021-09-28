NAVAIR orders F-35 gun depot repair

Lockheed Martin to provide depot-level services for 25mm cannon arming all F-35 variants.

Lockheed Martin is to conduct depot-level repair work on the 25mm GAU-22/A four-barrel rotary cannon that is installed on Lot 11 production F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft.

The $14.72 million contract from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) covers all variants of the F-35, operated by the USAF, USMC and USN, as well as Lot 11 F-35s flown by allied air forces.

Work will be carried out at three locations in the US for completion by November 2024.

The single 25mm cannon on the F-35 is made by General Dynamics. The electrically powered gun can fire up to 3,300 rounds per minute. Options include frangible armour-piercing ammunition made by Rheinmetall.