NAVAIR orders F-35 gun depot repair

Block III Super Hornet is ready for USN service
Boeing has delivered the first operational Block III F/A-18 Super Hornet to the USN.
Lockheed Martin is to conduct depot-level repair work on the 25mm GAU-22/A four-barrel rotary cannon that is installed on Lot 11 production F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft.
The $14.72 million contract from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) covers all variants of the F-35, operated by the USAF, USMC and USN, as well as Lot 11 F-35s flown by allied air forces.
Work will be carried out at three locations in the US for completion by November 2024.
The single 25mm cannon on the F-35 is made by General Dynamics. The electrically powered gun can fire up to 3,300 rounds per minute. Options include frangible armour-piercing ammunition made by Rheinmetall.
Boeing has delivered the first operational Block III F/A-18 Super Hornet to the USN.
Standard 6 upgrade for French maritime patrol aircraft includes new AESA radar and improved multispectral imaging.
Horizon Aerospace Technologies, a subsidiary of Horizon Technologies, finished DSEI with the announcement of a $1 million sale of its FlyingFish system.
A winning bidder has been chosen to implement the B-52H Commercial Engine Replacement Program — but a plan to re-engine the F-35A has encountered technical and affordability issues.
USAF will receive ten new Lot 15 production F-35As and the USMC will receive six F-35Bs.
The B-21 programme for the USAF is making ‘good progress towards a real fielded capability’, says the Secretary of the Air Force — but could Congress scale back plans to equip the stealth bomber with nuclear weapons?