NATO needs to plug its drone gap to meet modern warfare requirements
A report by German Alpine Eagle Defence Ltd (AEDL) – a company that claims to be the developer of the world’s first airborne counter-drone system – has raised concerns over NATO’s eastern flank posture, noting current systems are inadequate to counter the pace of modern drone warfare.
The October white paper, Building Counter-UAS into NATO’s Eastern Shield, highlights persistent radar blind spots and cost asymmetries that risk undermining alliance deterrence along its eastern flank. It documents a series of Russian drone incursions that prompted temporary airport closures in Warsaw, Lublin and Rzeszów in Poland.
AEDL’s report positions airborne radar not as a replacement
