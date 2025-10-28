To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • NATO needs to plug its drone gap to meet modern warfare requirements

NATO needs to plug its drone gap to meet modern warfare requirements

28th October 2025 - 09:06 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi, India

The Sentinel CUAS system has been proposed as a frontline solution. (Image: Alpine Eagle Defence Ltd)

Despite shared goals, NATO’s counter-uncrewed aerial system efforts remain fragmented, with parallel initiatives lacking a unified doctrine or integrated deployment strategy.

A report by German Alpine Eagle Defence Ltd (AEDL) – a company that claims to be the developer of the world’s first airborne counter-drone system – has raised concerns over NATO’s eastern flank posture, noting current systems are inadequate to counter the pace of modern drone warfare. 

The October white paper, Building Counter-UAS into NATO’s Eastern Shield, highlights persistent radar blind spots and cost asymmetries that risk undermining alliance deterrence along its eastern flank. It documents a series of Russian drone incursions that prompted temporary airport closures in Warsaw, Lublin and Rzeszów in Poland.

AEDL’s report positions airborne radar not as a replacement

