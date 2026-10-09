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Middle Eastern demand opens fresh export prospects for Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet

9th October 2026 - 15:58 GMT | by Kim Moore in Liverpool, UK

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The F-35A fighter jet has gained customers in Europe, with the Middle East representing a potential new market. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

A proposed Saudi Arabian purchase of 48 stealth fighters could signal a broader regional opportunity for the F-35 as European programmes mature.

Middle Eastern countries could be the next growth market for the F-35A Lightning II after the US moved a step closer in September 2026 to clear the way for Saudi Arabia to procure the fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft.

On 17 September 2026, the US State Department announced it had approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Saudi Arabia of 48 F-35 aircraft and related equipment at an estimated cost of US$24.3 billion.

If a procurement is successful, Saudi Arabia would be the first Middle Eastern country other than Israel to procure the F-35.

According to the notice, the sale

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Kim Moore

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Kim Moore

Kim Moore has worked as a journalist and editor for more than 20 years, covering …

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