Air Warfare

Meta Aerospace awarded NAVAIR aerial refuelling contract

18th August 2021 - 23:10 GMT | by Roy Choo in Sydney

The third Meta Aerospace KC-135R in company colours depart Singapore’s Paya Lebar Air Base on 16 August. (Eric Kuan)

The American service provider has recently taken delivery of its third of four ex-Singapore KC-135R tankers.

Meta Aerospace announced on 30 July that a consortium between its Strategic Mobility team and CASS Professional Services had been awarded a commercial aerial refuelling service contract by the US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).

Meta Aerospace confirmed in October 2020 that it had acquired four former Republic of Singapore Air Force Boeing KC-135R tankers. These had served for 19 years before being withdrawn in July 2019.

Following overhaul by ST Engineering, three KC-135Rs have been received by Meta Aerospace thus far. The third KC-135 in full Meta Strategic Mobility colours was ferried out from Singapore on 16 August.

Two ...

