Meta Aerospace awarded NAVAIR aerial refuelling contract

India signs deal with GE for LCA engines
India will import GE engines for upcoming LCA Mk1A fighters, but still plans to domestically assemble them for the Mk2.
Meta Aerospace announced on 30 July that a consortium between its Strategic Mobility team and CASS Professional Services had been awarded a commercial aerial refuelling service contract by the US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).
Meta Aerospace confirmed in October 2020 that it had acquired four former Republic of Singapore Air Force Boeing KC-135R tankers. These had served for 19 years before being withdrawn in July 2019.
Following overhaul by ST Engineering, three KC-135Rs have been received by Meta Aerospace thus far. The third KC-135 in full Meta Strategic Mobility colours was ferried out from Singapore on 16 August.
Two ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
India will import GE engines for upcoming LCA Mk1A fighters, but still plans to domestically assemble them for the Mk2.
Hughes to offer satellite networking solutions as part of a USAF contract to support the development of the ABMS.
Two contracts cover the provision of MX-10D, MX-15D and MX-20 EO/IR sensors for USN and special forces.
USAF awards a new contract to develop and demonstrate autonomous technologies.
L3Harris will service the self-protection system aboard B-52H and C-130 aircraft.
DoD announces FMS option for South Korea to receive one more engine to power Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.