Meta Aerospace awarded NAVAIR aerial refuelling contract

Meta Aerospace announced on 30 July that a consortium between its Strategic Mobility team and CASS Professional Services had been awarded a commercial aerial refuelling service contract by the US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).

Meta Aerospace confirmed in October 2020 that it had acquired four former Republic of Singapore Air Force Boeing KC-135R tankers. These had served for 19 years before being withdrawn in July 2019.

Following overhaul by ST Engineering, three KC-135Rs have been received by Meta Aerospace thus far. The third KC-135 in full Meta Strategic Mobility colours was ferried out from Singapore on 16 August.

Two ...