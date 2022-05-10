Marshall supports Indian Super Hercules fleet

New UK strategic agreement focuses on next-generation airborne countermeasures
The evolving threat posed by guided missiles has prompted the RAF and UK MoD to sign a strategic partnering agreement with Chemring Countermeasures UK.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet of C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft will undergo in-depth 12-year maintenance inspections from Marshall Aerospace under contract from Lockheed Martin.
In a statement released on 10 May, Marshall Aerospace MD Neil McManus said the company will deliver ‘dedicated and comprehensive maintenance services to the Indian Air Force, whilst delivering committed support to Lockheed Martin in their broader Foreign Military Sales contract’.
India acquired its first C-130J from Lockheed Martin in 2008 via the FMS programme and the IAF now operates a fleet of 12 Super Hercules aircraft for HADR, tactical and strategic airlift, and SAR missions.
Shephard Defence Insight forecasts an out-of-service date of 2050 for the aircraft in Indian service.
BAE Systems is focused on international partnerships to sustain FCAS ambitions — although some observers are sceptical over the level of funding for the programme.
China claims first flight of 'innovative' new helicopter design, hinting at FVL-type technology developments for the long term. The PLA also continues to acquire Russian-built helicopters, with a recently disclosed order for the Mi-171Sh.
Thales has received a follow-on order for 21 Talios laser designator targeting pods to equip Rafale aircraft.
BAE Systems has revealed details of a new Head-Up Display.
Brazilian Air Force signs contract to convert two A330 airliners into tanker/transport configuration.