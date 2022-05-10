Marshall supports Indian Super Hercules fleet

The Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet of C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft will undergo in-depth 12-year maintenance inspections from Marshall Aerospace under contract from Lockheed Martin.

In a statement released on 10 May, Marshall Aerospace MD Neil McManus said the company will deliver ‘dedicated and comprehensive maintenance services to the Indian Air Force, whilst delivering committed support to Lockheed Martin in their broader Foreign Military Sales contract’.

India acquired its first C-130J from Lockheed Martin in 2008 via the FMS programme and the IAF now operates a fleet of 12 Super Hercules aircraft for HADR, tactical and strategic airlift, and SAR missions.

Shephard Defence Insight forecasts an out-of-service date of 2050 for the aircraft in Indian service.