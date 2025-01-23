Lockheed wins $270 million USAF contract for F-22 infrared sensor upgrade
Lockheed Martin has won a US$270 million contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to integrate a system of next-generation infrared defensive sensors onto the F-22 Raptor.
The Tactical Infrared Search and Track (TacIRST) sensors, also known as the Infrared Defensive System (IRDS), are an integrated solution developed by Lockheed. According to the company, they work to detect airborne threats with greater precision, as well as enhance the aircraft’s survivability and lethality.
Lockheed will also reportedly support the integration of this technology on other platforms. As of 2022, it was already deployed on F-5 Tiger jets who tested the TacIRST.
Hank Tucker, VP of missions systems at Lockheed Martin, said: “We understand the need for advanced and versatile infrared systems like IRDS that will make pilots' missions more survivable and lethal against current and future adversaries.
“We're committed to supporting the Air Force through continuous innovation of capabilities to deter and defeat evolving threats.”
This contract joins a wider set of upgrades for the USAF’s F-22 Raptor aircraft to extend its service life. In September 2024, RTX was awarded a US$1 billion contract to upgrade the F-22’s sensors on 154 of its aircraft.
The F-22A Raptor is a fifth-generation stealth, air superiority fighter. With these future upgrades, it is expected to be in service with the USAF until the mid-2050s.
