Lockheed sees 5% 2024 sales growth as CEO says DOGE is an “opportunity” for growth

Lockheed Martin’s recently released fourth quarter and full year financial results saw a net sales boost for the company, increasing by 5%, with a reported “record-year” backlog of US$176 billion. For its Aeronautics sector, Lockheed netted $20 billion in orders, driven by Lot 18 F-35 and fiscal year 2025 sustainment contract awards.

On its fixed-wing programmes, Lockheed reportedly delivered 62 F-35 aircraft in Q4, bringing its total number of deliveries to 110 – inclusive of aircraft that were parked and new jets off its production line.

The manufacturer also said it expected to deliver between 170 and 190 aircraft in