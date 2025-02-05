To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Lockheed sees 5% 2024 sales growth as CEO says DOGE is an “opportunity” for growth

Lockheed sees 5% 2024 sales growth as CEO says DOGE is an “opportunity” for growth

5th February 2025 - 10:55 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

Lockheed is confident it can sustain a production rate of up to 156 F-35 jets a year. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Lockeed Martin’s aeronautics sector saw $20 billion in orders, driven by its Lot 18 F-35 and US fiscal year F-35 sustainment contract wins.

Lockheed Martin’s recently released fourth quarter and full year financial results saw a net sales boost for the company, increasing by 5%, with a reported “record-year” backlog of US$176 billion. For its Aeronautics sector, Lockheed netted $20 billion in orders, driven by Lot 18 F-35 and fiscal year 2025 sustainment contract awards.

On its fixed-wing programmes, Lockheed reportedly delivered 62 F-35 aircraft in Q4, bringing its total number of deliveries to 110 – inclusive of aircraft that were parked and new jets off its production line.

The manufacturer also said it expected to deliver between 170 and 190 aircraft in

