Lockheed secures more than $12 billion in contracts for F-35 production and TR-3 upgrades

Lockheed Martin has recently seen an influx of contracts – worth around US$12 billion - from the US Department of Defense for the ongoing production and modification of its F-35 aircraft.

In late December 2024, it was announced that the US manufacturer had been awarded an undefinitised US$11.7 billion contract to produce and deliver 145 F-35 Lot 18 aircraft. The work is intended to be completed by June 2027.

This included 48 F-35As for the US Air Force, 16 F-35Bs and five F-35Cs for the US Marine Corps; 14 F-35C aircraft for the US Navy; 15 F-35A aircraft and one