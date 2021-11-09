Lockheed obtains major IDIQ contract for USAF Raptor sustainment

F-22 Raptor. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

USAF chooses Lockheed Martin for a new decade of work under the ARES programme.

Lockheed Martin has obtained an $11 billion IDIQ contract for Advanced Raptor Enhancement & Sustainment (ARES) from the USAF F-22 Program Office.

The agreement was announced on 4 November by the DoD and aims to provide support for the necessary supplies and services to sustain and modernise the F-22 Raptor. Part of the contract is also the modernisation hardware kit procurement and services such as upgrades, enhancements and fixes, as well as performance-based logistics services.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Centre is the contracting activity and work is expected to be completed by 31 October 2031.

The USAF planned and proposed this contract in summer 2020 including ARES programme studies, analyses, and demonstration projects.

Shephard reported that the proposed contract was a follow-on effort to the Raptor Enhancement, Development, and Integration II (REDI II) contract and aims to satisfy future modernisation requirements, enterprise management, and selected sustainment requirements to improve efficiencies within the F-22 programme.