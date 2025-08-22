Lockheed nets $43 million US Army contract for Black Hawk modernisation
Lockheed Martin has been awarded an initial US$43 million contract from the US Army that will fund the Black Hawk modernisation efforts.
The initial funds will focus on the enhancement of the airframe and the inclusion of a ‘digital backbone’ capability to allow for uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and launched effects integration.
Hamid Salim, vice-president – Army and Air Force Systems at Sikorsky, said: “Integrating launched effects into the Black Hawk will enhance its capabilities and provide a significant advantage. Modernisation is reducing costs, increasing efficiency and improving the overall maintenance and sustainment for the aircraft.”
Allowing for the integration
