  Lockheed nets $43 million US Army contract for Black Hawk modernisation

Lockheed nets $43 million US Army contract for Black Hawk modernisation

22nd August 2025 - 12:15 GMT | by Lucy Powell

A UH-60 US Army Black Hawk operated from Pennsylvania. (Photo: US Army)

The initial funds will focus on the foundational capabilities to modernise the attack helicopter, including digital architecture that will allow for launched effects and UAS integration.

Lockheed Martin has been awarded an initial US$43 million contract from the US Army that will fund the Black Hawk modernisation efforts.

The initial funds will focus on the enhancement of the airframe and the inclusion of a ‘digital backbone’ capability to allow for uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and launched effects integration.

Hamid Salim, vice-president – Army and Air Force Systems at Sikorsky, said: “Integrating launched effects into the Black Hawk will enhance its capabilities and provide a significant advantage. Modernisation is reducing costs, increasing efficiency and improving the overall maintenance and sustainment for the aircraft.”

Allowing for the integration

