Lockheed Martin secures $12.5 billion Lot 18-19 F-35 production contract
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract modification worth US$12.5 billion from the US Pentagon to produce and deliver 296 F-35 aircraft for the US Air Force (USAF), US Navy (USN) and US Marine Corps (USMC), along with programme partners and international customers.
The contract award covers Lot 18 and Lot 19 – definitising 148 aircraft for Lot 18 and expanding the scope for production and delivery of 148 for Lot 19. Deliveries on the lots will begin in 2026, Lockheed Martin confirmed.
The aircraft included in the delivery will comprise 40 F-35As for the USAF, 12 F-35Bs and eight
