Lockheed Martin receives major F-35 contract modification

Lockheed Martin has received a maximum $869.86 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command for additional work on the F-35 programme.

‘This modification adds scope for integrating mission and weapon systems capability development, including flight-test hardware, through system functional review to development test complete on the F-35A, F-35B, [and] F-35C aircraft,’ the DoD announced on 4 March.

Work will be performed at nine US locations for completion by December 2026.