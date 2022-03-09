Lockheed Martin receives major F-35 contract modification

Super Hercules FMS deal for Egypt stays on track
Egypt is still on track to receive 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft via the FMS programme after the US Senate voted against a proposal to block the deal.
Lockheed Martin has received a maximum $869.86 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command for additional work on the F-35 programme.
‘This modification adds scope for integrating mission and weapon systems capability development, including flight-test hardware, through system functional review to development test complete on the F-35A, F-35B, [and] F-35C aircraft,’ the DoD announced on 4 March.
Work will be performed at nine US locations for completion by December 2026.
India hopes to have the AMCA fighter in the hands of the air force by around 2035.
Have the Russian Aerospace Forces thrown the Su-57 into the war against Ukraine?
The Philippines has at last got its hands on its first new attack helicopters.
Paramount claims a new configuration of its Mwari light combat aircraft is capable of intercepting drones flying at up to 30,000ft.
If a contract materialises for an initial 12 L-15A light attack aircraft, it would be the first time the UAE orders crewed military aircraft from China.