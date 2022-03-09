To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Lockheed Martin receives major F-35 contract modification

9th March 2022 - 10:50 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

F-35A taking off from Kadena Air Base, Japan. (Photo: USAF/Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)

Lockheed Martin will integrate mission and weapon systems under the latest F-35 contract modification.

Lockheed Martin has received a maximum $869.86 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command for additional work on the F-35 programme.

‘This modification adds scope for integrating mission and weapon systems capability development, including flight-test hardware, through system functional review to development test complete on the F-35A, F-35B, [and] F-35C aircraft,’ the DoD announced on 4 March.

Work will be performed at nine US locations for completion by December 2026.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us