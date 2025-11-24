To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Lockheed assesses possible engine options for Vectis CCA development

Lockheed assesses possible engine options for Vectis CCA development

24th November 2025 - 15:32 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

A rendered image of the Vectis CCA. (Image: Lockheed Martin)

The Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) was unveiled in September, with Lockheed pursing an accelerated roadmap to first flight in 2027.

Lockheed Martin is pushing a sped-up timeline to first flight and initial operating capability (IOC) for its Vectis Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), with discussions over potential engine selection ongoing, Lockheed executives said at the Dubai Airshow.

The Vectis CCA was first unveiled on 21 September, with Lockheed pitching it as a survivable, stealthy, modular drone to pair with the F-35 for the international market. A self-funded “big bet” project, the Vectis CCA is the latest platform to come from Lockheed’s Skunk Works.

Speaking to Shephard, Steve Sheehy, VP sustainment strategy and business development for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, said that Lockheed

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us