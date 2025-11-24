Lockheed assesses possible engine options for Vectis CCA development
Lockheed Martin is pushing a sped-up timeline to first flight and initial operating capability (IOC) for its Vectis Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), with discussions over potential engine selection ongoing, Lockheed executives said at the Dubai Airshow.
The Vectis CCA was first unveiled on 21 September, with Lockheed pitching it as a survivable, stealthy, modular drone to pair with the F-35 for the international market. A self-funded “big bet” project, the Vectis CCA is the latest platform to come from Lockheed’s Skunk Works.
Speaking to Shephard, Steve Sheehy, VP sustainment strategy and business development for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, said that Lockheed
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Dubai Airshow 2025: GA-ASI’s MQ-9B racks up new milestones with AEW demo planned
The company announced its demonstration timeline while confirming the MQ-9B had completed the platform’s third lifetime test.
-
Dubai Airshow 2025: Edge Group eyes international market expansion, unveils new UAVs
The UAV portfolio expansion comes in the wake of the Edge-Anduril joint venture announced ahead of the airshow.
-
India reopens hunt for reconnaissance and surveillance helicopters
The extended deadline for vendors highlights the complexity of the procurement for India, with numerous vendors positioning themselves for the programme.
-
European firms express interest in filling NATO airborne early warning replacement needs
The comments from both Saab and Airbus on their potential to fulfil the airborne early warning and control requirement come after NATO countries shelved plans to procure six E-7 Wedgetail AEW&C aircraft.