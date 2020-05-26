Liebherr signs Italian Air Force contract for Eurofighter services
Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg has signed a customer service contract with Leonardo for the Italian Air Force’s fleet of Eurofighter aircraft.
The deal includes an overhaul of 62 primary flight control actuators.
Liebherr is an OEM of components for the Eurofighter, being responsible for the production of its fly-by-wire flight control system.
Christian Franz, director of customer service at Liebherr, said: ‘We can offer our customers the most suitable overhaul programs. With this signed performance-based logistics contract, which includes fixed repair prices and guaranteed turnaround times, we are providing Leonardo and the Italian Air Force a reliable planning basis.’
The Italian Air Force currently operates 96 Eurofighter jets.
