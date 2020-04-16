To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Liebherr air cooling system a success for Saab’s EAJP

16th April 2020 - 10:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Liebherr has successfully tested its prototype air cooling system in Saab’s new advanced Electronic Attack Jammer Pod (EAJP) which is being trialled on the Gripen fighter aircraft (pictured).

The company was selected by Saab in November 2017 to deliver the air cooling system and consequently, Liebherr has developed two product lines for pod applications.

These include one based on air cycle whilst the other works on vapor cycle configurations with systems operating at 1kW up to 4kW.

The EAJP is an advanced jammer capable of blocking an enemy’s ability to attack the aircraft. 

