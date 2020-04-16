Liebherr air cooling system a success for Saab’s EAJP
Liebherr has successfully tested its prototype air cooling system in Saab’s new advanced Electronic Attack Jammer Pod (EAJP) which is being trialled on the Gripen fighter aircraft (pictured).
The company was selected by Saab in November 2017 to deliver the air cooling system and consequently, Liebherr has developed two product lines for pod applications.
These include one based on air cycle whilst the other works on vapor cycle configurations with systems operating at 1kW up to 4kW.
The EAJP is an advanced jammer capable of blocking an enemy’s ability to attack the aircraft.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Air Warfare
-
F-35 capability boost could come in next three years, says Lockheed CEO
Lockheed had previously spoken of ‘supercharging’ its F-35, using technology developed for its unsuccessful NGAD bid, while broader work on delivering its TR-3 aircraft to customers continues.
-
What impact will the massive drone attack on Russian territory have on the future of the war in Ukraine?
The large-scale Ukrainian UAV offensive against airbases in Russia is likely to affect the conflict in multiple ways in addition to impacting the warfare of tomorrow.
-
Why is the US military focusing on having low-cost, disposable drones in its inventory?
Diverse acquisition and development efforts across the US Department of Defence (DoD) have been focusing on the benefits cheap uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) offer.
-
Macron hints at possible future Rafale deal, following France-Indonesia defence pact
The Letter of Intent (LoI)discussed deepening the partnership between the two nations and focused on military equipment that included submarines, fighter jets and frigates.
-
Canada’s P-8A aircraft to receive L3Harris surveillance systems
The Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) are set to be delivered in 2026 with L3Harris’ WECAM MX-20 enhancing its capabilities to conduct maritime and land intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions in regions like the Arctic.
-
Final Dutch F-16 bound for Ukraine, as Sweden and Latvia commit further military aid
Drones also remain a core focus for military aid funding from various allied countries, as the uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) remain a pivotal part of Ukraine’s defence strategy.