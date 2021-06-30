Leonardo to provide protection system for VVIP transport aircraft

The Miysis DIRCM System provides dependable, persistent protection from IR-guided missiles. (Photo: Leonardo)

Leonardo will provide their protection system for an unspecified Middle Eastern government VVIP’s transport aircraft.

Leonardo will provide its Miysis Directed Infrared Countermeasure (DIRCM) to an unspecified Middle Eastern government customer’s new VVIP transport aircraft.

DIRCM will be installed on a Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft, the first of its type to be selected by a government customer.

It will provide complete spherical protection for the aircraft and is able to output more than enough laser energy to provide protection from the most modern infrared-guided missile threats.

The aircraft is expected to enter service in 2022. Mysis is well-suited for installation on other Bombardier aircraft in the challenger and Global families.

DIRCM functions by shining a high-powered laser onto an incoming missile’s targeting system, ‘dazzling’ it and guiding the missile away from the aircraft.

It can defend against multiple, simultaneous incoming missiles and the latest generation of shoulder-launched infrared threats known as Man-Portable Air Defence Systems.

According to the manufacturer, the Miysis DIRCM has been independently verified to have a 100% success rate, with UK and international customers conducting extensive trials.

Miysis is the smallest, lightest and least power-hungry DIRCM system on the market.