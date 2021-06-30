Leonardo to provide protection system for VVIP transport aircraft

F-35 takes Swiss spoils to maintain remarkable European sales record
In what amounted to a fairly one-sided contest, the F-35A has emerged as the winner of Switzerland's Air2030 procurement, with Bern opting to buy 36 of the fifth-generation jets.
Leonardo will provide its Miysis Directed Infrared Countermeasure (DIRCM) to an unspecified Middle Eastern government customer’s new VVIP transport aircraft.
DIRCM will be installed on a Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft, the first of its type to be selected by a government customer.
It will provide complete spherical protection for the aircraft and is able to output more than enough laser energy to provide protection from the most modern infrared-guided missile threats.
The aircraft is expected to enter service in 2022. Mysis is well-suited for installation on other Bombardier aircraft in the challenger and Global families.
DIRCM functions by shining a high-powered laser onto an incoming missile’s targeting system, ‘dazzling’ it and guiding the missile away from the aircraft.
It can defend against multiple, simultaneous incoming missiles and the latest generation of shoulder-launched infrared threats known as Man-Portable Air Defence Systems.
According to the manufacturer, the Miysis DIRCM has been independently verified to have a 100% success rate, with UK and international customers conducting extensive trials.
Miysis is the smallest, lightest and least power-hungry DIRCM system on the market.
A $50 million contract from Sri Lankan MoD will see IAI overhaul the avionics on Kfir fighter aircraft.
Alpagu loitering munition completes its latest test as manufacturer STM says more variants are on the way.
BAE Systems is increasing monthly production of its AN/ASQ-239 system for the F-35.
Success in Milestone C tests brings LRIP closer for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band system.
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.