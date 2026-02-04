To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Latin American air forces look beyond fighters to revamp transport aircraft fleets

Latin American air forces look beyond fighters to revamp transport aircraft fleets

4th February 2026 - 13:22 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

RSS

The US Air Force operates more than 170 C-130J Super Hercules military transport aircraft. (Photo: Jade Caldwell/US Navy)

The Mexican Air Force has become the first Latin American operator of the C-130J Super Hercules, but the service is not alone in acquiring a tactical airlifter in recent months.

Several Latin American air forces have made high-profile deals over the past few weeks to revamp their combat wings, including the arrival of F-16s in Argentina and the selection of the Gripen E/F to modernise the Colombian Aerospace Force

Yet, while often overlooked as a strategic investment, tactical transport aircraft are of equal importance because of the multi-roles they can perform, both in combat and non-combat operations, which underpin air force readiness.

Countries in the region including Mexico, Brazil and Ecuador, are turning their attentions to acquiring new transport aircraft, with potential deals for Peru and, perhaps, Chile on the horizon.

Wide reliance

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us