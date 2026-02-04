Latin American air forces look beyond fighters to revamp transport aircraft fleets

Several Latin American air forces have made high-profile deals over the past few weeks to revamp their combat wings, including the arrival of F-16s in Argentina and the selection of the Gripen E/F to modernise the Colombian Aerospace Force.

Yet, while often overlooked as a strategic investment, tactical transport aircraft are of equal importance because of the multi-roles they can perform, both in combat and non-combat operations, which underpin air force readiness.

Countries in the region including Mexico, Brazil and Ecuador, are turning their attentions to acquiring new transport aircraft, with potential deals for Peru and, perhaps, Chile on the horizon.

Wide reliance