L3Harris and ELT Group to establish multi-sensor test facility

L3Harris has joined forces with Italian company ELT Group to support the design and construction of a multi-sensor test facility to be used for military, government and commercial operations.

The new facility, the first of its type outside of the US, will support the G550 Joint Airborne Multi-mission, Multi-sensor System (JAMMS) and electronic attack aircraft along with other air, surface and maritime platforms, L3Harris stated.

The announcement quickly followed the news that L3Harris recently won a US$300 million contract to supply the Italian Air Force with modified G550 electronic attack aircraft – EA-73B Compass Call. It also works extensively