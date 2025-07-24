L3Harris and ELT Group to establish multi-sensor test facility
L3Harris has joined forces with Italian company ELT Group to support the design and construction of a multi-sensor test facility to be used for military, government and commercial operations.
The new facility, the first of its type outside of the US, will support the G550 Joint Airborne Multi-mission, Multi-sensor System (JAMMS) and electronic attack aircraft along with other air, surface and maritime platforms, L3Harris stated.
The announcement quickly followed the news that L3Harris recently won a US$300 million contract to supply the Italian Air Force with modified G550 electronic attack aircraft – EA-73B Compass Call. It also works extensively
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Singapore investigates rotary-wing crewed-uncrewed teaming
Initial exploration of helicopter crewed-uncrewed teaming capabilities will commence in late-2025 and could potentially help shape future programmes involving launched effects.
-
UK-built SkyShark and TigerShark answers domestic drone demand
MGI Engineering recently demonstrated two variants of its SkyShark, a UK-built one-way-effector (OWE), as both a gas turbine and electric-powered platform, with its larger OWE TigerShark to be showcased at DSEI in September.
-
GA-ASI nets MQ-9B order from Denmark, with Belgium poised for additional buy
The acquisition of the MQ-9B UAVs will work to strengthen both Denmark's and Belgium’s defences as well as boost the countries’ contribution to NATO, with Norway also a potential country on the list to buy the aircraft.