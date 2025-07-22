Italy orders two G550 electronic attack aircraft under $300 million deal
The Italian Air Force is set to acquire two EA-37B Compass Call electronic attack aircraft, heavily modified variants of the Gulfstream G550 aircraft.
L3Harris, partnering with BAE Systems, was awarded at US$300 million contract to deliver the solution. The G550 aircraft will be modified and integrated with the EA-37B mission system, marking the first time one has been sold to a customer outside the US.
The US State Department approved a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) worth $500 million in October 2024 for the EA-37B aircraft and systems to Italy. The FMS deal also includes ground systems for data processing and
