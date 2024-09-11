L3 Technologies awarded $587 million contract for next stage of new Growler jammer

BAE Systems wins $4 million in DARPA cash for AI programme
The challenges of getting artificial intelligence into a jet fighter’s cockpit have proved considerable to date. BAE Systems will take a machine-learning approach to the problem.
L3 Technologies (Communication Systems-West) has been awarded a US$587.4 million contract for the engineering and manufacturing development of the Next Generation Jammer Low Band (NGJ-LB) system.
NGJ-LB is the latest product in the US Navy’s (USN’s) NGJ initiative which is an effort to develop a jammer which will engage radar threats transmitting across a 500MHz to 2GHz waveband and augment and replace the legacy ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System on Growlers.
In service the NGJ-LB will complement the existing Raytheon AN/ALQ-249(V)1 Next Generation Jammer-Mid Band pod which covers a 2GHz to 6GHz waveband and is already in production.
Using the latest software and Active Electronically Scanned Array technologies, NGJ will provide enhanced AEA capabilities to disrupt, deny and degrade enemy air defence and ground communication systems.
The USN originally awarded the contract in 2020 but following multiple protests, the Navy issued an amended request for proposals in 2023 and this contract supports the final design efforts and manufacturing of operational prototype pods and system-level prototypes.
This latest increment will counter a larger capacity of adversary systems in the low-frequency electromagnetic spectrum. NGJ-LB is scheduled to reach early operational capability in 2029.
Growlers are used by the USN and the Royal Australian Air Force with the former leading the effort through the Airborne Electronic Attack Systems Program Office (PMA-234).
Next Generation Jammer - Low-Band
India has a requirement for as many as 80 medium transport aircraft and the country already operates 12 C-130J aircraft.
Technologies to remotely control aeroplanes were demonstrated in logistics missions during the AGILE FLAG 24-3 exercise.
The approval of the sale of Raytheon (RTX) AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) to Singapore follows similar approvals of the missile to Israel, Japan, Norway, Poland and Sweden in the past 12 months.
The approval for the purchase follows other orders approved or placed in the past year by Romania, Poland, Italy and South Korea.
The sale was welcomed by South Korea, which advocated ongoing mutual commercial support.