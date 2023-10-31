To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Kuwait receives four more Eurofighter Typhoons

31st October 2023 - 12:44 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The Typhoon has been equipped with a Mauser BK27mm gun and can be mounted with various missiles. (Photo: Leonardo)

The Kuwait Air Force has taken delivery of four additional fighter jets from a fleet of 28 Tranche 3 Eurofighter Typhoons initially ordered back in 2016.

The Kuwait Air Force (KAF) has recently received four Eurofighter Typhoons, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

Part of the Eurofighter Kuwait programme, the delivery of the jets has represented a comprehensive collaboration between the Italian Air Force and the KAF. The US$8.8 billion contract was signed in April 2016 between Kuwait and Leonardo, with the total number of delivered fighters now standing at 13.

The partnership has involved 28 Tranche 3 Typhoons, operations, pilot training and support. The Italian Air Force has been undertaking initial training in Italy for the engineers and technicians who will support the activities of the Typhoon fleet in the country.

Equipped with a Mauser BK27mm gun and capable of mounting various missiles based on the mission, the Typhoon fighters sent to Kuwait have been fitted with an active electronically scanned array radar. 

The Eurofighter programme has been managed by the Eurofighter GmbH consortium, owned by Leonardo, BAE Systems and Airbus Defense & Space for Germany and Spain, with Leonardo representing about 36% of the project.

In addition to the Typhoons, the KAF operates F/A-18 Hornets and Mirage F1 fighter jets.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us