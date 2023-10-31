Kuwait receives four more Eurofighter Typhoons
The Kuwait Air Force (KAF) has recently received four Eurofighter Typhoons, according to the Kuwait News Agency.
Part of the Eurofighter Kuwait programme, the delivery of the jets has represented a comprehensive collaboration between the Italian Air Force and the KAF. The US$8.8 billion contract was signed in April 2016 between Kuwait and Leonardo, with the total number of delivered fighters now standing at 13.
The partnership has involved 28 Tranche 3 Typhoons, operations, pilot training and support. The Italian Air Force has been undertaking initial training in Italy for the engineers and technicians who will support the activities of the Typhoon fleet in the country.
Equipped with a Mauser BK27mm gun and capable of mounting various missiles based on the mission, the Typhoon fighters sent to Kuwait have been fitted with an active electronically scanned array radar.
The Eurofighter programme has been managed by the Eurofighter GmbH consortium, owned by Leonardo, BAE Systems and Airbus Defense & Space for Germany and Spain, with Leonardo representing about 36% of the project.
In addition to the Typhoons, the KAF operates F/A-18 Hornets and Mirage F1 fighter jets.
