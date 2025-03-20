South Korea and Singapore partner with Shield AI to develop autonomous flight technologies
Shield AI has announced two contracts with key Asian companies and air forces to collaborate on autonomous flight capabilities for uncrewed aerial vehicles.
The first is with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), while the second is with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), in conjunction with Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA).
As noted by Shield AI, Hivemind is an ecosystem of integrated AI software tools and interfaces. To date, it has flown an F-16, GA-ASI’s MQ-20, a MQM-178 Firejet target drone and both the V-Bat 118 and V-Bat 128. Kratos Defence has also trialled the software
