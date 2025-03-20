To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • South Korea and Singapore partner with Shield AI to develop autonomous flight technologies

South Korea and Singapore partner with Shield AI to develop autonomous flight technologies

20th March 2025 - 13:50 GMT | by Lucy Powell

Shield AI’s Hivemind was most recently flown on GA-ASI’s MQ-20 Avenger in March 2025. (Photo: USAF/Staff Sgt Tabatha Aerllano)

Both contracts will see Shield AI work with Korea Aerospace Industries and the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) on autonomous flight operations for UAVs, leveraging the company’s Hivemind technology.

Shield AI has announced two contracts with key Asian companies and air forces to collaborate on autonomous flight capabilities for uncrewed aerial vehicles.

The first is with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), while the second is with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), in conjunction with Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA).

As noted by Shield AI, Hivemind is an ecosystem of integrated AI software tools and interfaces. To date, it has flown an F-16, GA-ASI’s MQ-20, a MQM-178 Firejet target drone and both the V-Bat 118 and V-Bat 128. Kratos Defence has also trialled the software

