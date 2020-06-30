Kongsberg awarded F-35 composite components contract
Kongsberg has been awarded an NOK800 million ($82.5 million) contract by Northrop Grumman for composite fuselage panels and hatches of all variants for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.
The agreement covers production lots 12-14.
Terje Bråthen, Executive VP Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, said: ‘This contract confirms Kongsberg’s capabilities and strong position as a key supplier to the F-35 programme. We continue our more than 10-year long relationship with Northrop Grumman providing continued production through 2022 in Kongsberg’s facilities.’
As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Air Warfare
-
US Pentagon pursues industry input to address drones’ payload and navigation limitations
The US Department of Defence along with its services and agencies have been increasing efforts to enhance the uncrewed aerial vehicle capabilities to succeed in future warfare.
-
US Marines seek suppliers for 10,000 low-cost sUAS with first delivery targeted for April
The US Marine Corps is looking for vendors capable of quickly delivering off-the-shelf drones. The small uncrewed aerial systems are expected to carry diverse types of payloads.
-
Can emergent suppliers of fighter aircraft crack Middle East markets?
The 2025 Dubai Airshow saw several aspiring suppliers of combat aircraft to the region’s air forces parade their wares in the sky and on the ground. Shephard’s Edward Hunt explores their chance of success in the Middle East.
-
Northrop Grumman and Kratos team up to develop US Marine Corps CCA
Northrop Grumman will provide the autonomy software for the USMC loyal wingman, which will be integrated into Kratos’ XQ-58 Valkyrie uncrewed aerial system.