Kongsberg awarded F-35 composite components contract

30th June 2020 - 10:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Kongsberg has been awarded an NOK800 million ($82.5 million) contract by Northrop Grumman for composite fuselage panels and hatches of all variants for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.

The agreement covers production lots 12-14.

Terje Bråthen, Executive VP Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, said: ‘This contract confirms Kongsberg’s capabilities and strong position as a key supplier to the F-35 programme. We continue our more than 10-year long relationship with Northrop Grumman providing continued production through 2022 in Kongsberg’s facilities.’

