Kongsberg and Lockheed Martin sign production deal for F-35 components

F-35A Lightning II is a fifth-generation multirole combat aircraft (Photo - Lockheed Martin)

Agreement sealed by Kongsberg subsidiary KAMS comprises the delivery of parts for more than 50 aircraft under Lot 15-17 of the F-35 Lightning II programme.

Kongsberg has announced on 30 September a NOK 122 million ($14.16 million) contract with Lockheed Martin for the production of parts for the F-35 Lightning II programme.

The agreement was sealed by Kongsberg’s subsidiary Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS) and comprises the delivery of components for more than 50 aircraft under Lot 15-17. The production of these parts will take place until 2025 at the company’s facility at Kjeller.

Shephard reported in April that F-35 manufacturer Lockheed Martin expects a ‘ballpark $9 billion’ F-35 Lot 16 production contract to be signed off in Q4 2021.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, The F-35A Lightning II is a fifth-generation multirole combat aircraft with conventional take-off and landing capabilities.

It is a multinational programme led by the US DoD, bringing together the USAF, USMC, USN and seven partner nations (Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and the UK).