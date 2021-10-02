Kongsberg and Lockheed Martin sign production deal for F-35 components

Globemasters to undergo autonomous flightline inspections
USAF enlists RE2 Robotics to provide autonomous systems
Kongsberg has announced on 30 September a NOK 122 million ($14.16 million) contract with Lockheed Martin for the production of parts for the F-35 Lightning II programme.
The agreement was sealed by Kongsberg’s subsidiary Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS) and comprises the delivery of components for more than 50 aircraft under Lot 15-17. The production of these parts will take place until 2025 at the company’s facility at Kjeller.
Shephard reported in April that F-35 manufacturer Lockheed Martin expects a ‘ballpark $9 billion’ F-35 Lot 16 production contract to be signed off in Q4 2021.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, The F-35A Lightning II is a fifth-generation multirole combat aircraft with conventional take-off and landing capabilities.
It is a multinational programme led by the US DoD, bringing together the USAF, USMC, USN and seven partner nations (Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and the UK).
USAF enlists RE2 Robotics to provide autonomous systems
BAE Systems has secured a ten-year sustainment and technical support contract from the USAF for a missile warning system.
Through software-defined networking for multi-transport paths such as SATCOM, Hughes is supporting the DoD concept for Joint All-Domain Command and Control.
China's military is already using a number of capable UAV platforms, with even more advanced designs on the way.
China showed off new aircraft and missiles at the Zhuhai air show, including a twin-seat J-16D shown in public for the first time.
The company will provide support and sustainment for the C-17 weapon system for nine years and eight months.