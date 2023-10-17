Kazakhstan to begin assembly of Turkish Anka drones in 2024

The assembly of the Turkish-designed Anka medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) UAV has been scheduled to begin in Kazakhstan in 2024, approximately two years after Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Kazakhstan Engineering signed an MoU.

Speaking to Kazakhstani media outlet Inbusiness, TAI’s UAV programme development manager Erol Oğuz said the amount of investment was being worked out and emphasised the importance of knowledge sharing between the partners.

‘We set a goal not just to open production, but to transfer experience and technology so that in the future, Kazakhstan can independently produce unmanned aerial vehicles,’ Oğuz was quoted as saying.

