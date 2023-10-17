To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Kazakhstan to begin assembly of Turkish Anka drones in 2024

17th October 2023 - 09:37 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

TAI had first promoted its products to Kazakstan in 2018. (Photo: TAI)

The partnership between Kazakhstani and Turkish manufacturers will attempt to open production, and facilitate knowledge and technology transfer, enabling Kazakhstan to independently manufacture UAVs in the future.

The assembly of the Turkish-designed Anka medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) UAV has been scheduled to begin in Kazakhstan in 2024, approximately two years after Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Kazakhstan Engineering signed an MoU.

Speaking to Kazakhstani media outlet Inbusiness, TAI’s UAV programme development manager Erol Oğuz said the amount of investment was being worked out and emphasised the importance of knowledge sharing between the partners.

‘We set a goal not just to open production, but to transfer experience and technology so that in the future, Kazakhstan can independently produce unmanned aerial vehicles,’ Oğuz was quoted as saying.

TAI had first promoted

