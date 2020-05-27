To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

KAI selects Curtiss-Wright DAS for KF-X programme

27th May 2020 - 11:00 GMT | by Shephard News Team

RSS

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has selected Curtiss-Wright to provide complete Data Acquisition System (DAS) solutions to its new fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

The new aircraft is being developed under the Korean Fighter eXperimental (KF-X) multirole aircraft programme.

The fully integrated DAS will include the Axon miniature data acquisition unit (DAU) (pictured) along with the KAM-500 DAU, airborne network switches, a tri-band transmitter, an engineering unit processor, an L/S-band antenna, an airborne-rugged 5-inch diagonal display and an active GPS splitter.

Lynn Bamford, president of Defence and Power Segments at Curtiss-Wright, said that the company ‘offers the components and expertise needed to provide FTI [flight test instrumentation] customers with complete fully integrated FTI system solutions.’

Bamford added that ‘this contract represents the largest win to date for our industry-leading Axon DAS technology, as well as the first fifth-generation fighter jet deployment for Axon’.

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us