JetZero receives $235 million from the US Air Force to develop fuel-efficient blended-wing aircraft
The effort is being funded under the US DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) with work to occur over a four-year period, culminating in the first flight of the full-scale demonstrator by the first quarter of 2027.
The DIU was founded in 2015 to help the US military make faster use of emerging commercial technologies.
The company is collaborating with Northrop Grumman and Scaled Composites, who bring extensive experience in advanced aircraft design, manufacturing and mission systems integration to build and test the full-scale demonstrator.
Jet Zero has selected Pratt & Whitney GT engines to power the demonstrator, with Pratt & Whitney GATORWORKS supporting JetZero with design and integration of the propulsion system within the demonstrator.
According to the company, as a military or commercial platform an operational aircraft could provide a 50% reduction in fuel burn and emissions with the current concept carrying 200 passenger or personnel.
The blended wing body aircraft, a design that has been under study by NASA and others for three decades, lends itself to conversion in the future to hydrogen propulsion, which would produce zero carbon emissions.
More from Air Warfare
-
Germany set to have Arrow missile defence system in place by 2030
The US government has approved the sale of Israel’s Arrow Weapon System (AWS) missile defence capability to Germany with the first units expected to arrive in late 2025 and operational service expected from 2030.
-
Saudi Arabia's bid to join GCAP: divisions, financial clout and geopolitical stakes
Saudi Arabia could only bring money to GCAP at this stage as it has 'no aircraft industry, let alone a technological base, so involving [it] as a prime partner generates considerable risk and potential delays', experts tell Shephard.
-
South Africa upgrades ageing C-130s for a second time
Marshall Aerospace has secured a contract to perform two modifications and extensive servicing on the South African Air Force’s (SAAF) 1960s-vintage C-130 fleet, as well as supporting subsequent in-country modification work.
-
Netherlands receives first MQ-9A Reaper UAS
The first Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) General Atomics MQ-9A Block 5 Reaper UAS has arrived at the Leeuwarden air base in the north of the country.