JASSM to gain prototype data link

AGM-158A Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile, about to hit its practice target. (Photo: USAF/Lockheed Martin)

L3Harris is integrating a prototype weapon data link aboard JASSM.

The USAF has contracted L3Harris Technologies to integrate a prototype weapon data link into the AGM-158A Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), under a new $9.54 million contract.

Work on the contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is expected to be completed by 1 July 2022.

‘This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four offers [were] received,’ the DoD noted in a 17 December announcement.

JASSM is an air-launched, precision standoff cruise missile able to attack fixed and relocatable targets alike at ranges beyond enemy air defences.

In November 2021, the USAF ordered 94 Lot 20-production AGM-158B Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile – Extended Range (JASSM-ER) missiles with containers,