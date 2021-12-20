JASSM to gain prototype data link

Northrop Grumman and Raytheon complete missile interceptor review
The Missile Defense Agency has approved Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies' initial review for the Next Generation Interceptor program.
The USAF has contracted L3Harris Technologies to integrate a prototype weapon data link into the AGM-158A Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), under a new $9.54 million contract.
Work on the contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is expected to be completed by 1 July 2022.
‘This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four offers [were] received,’ the DoD noted in a 17 December announcement.
JASSM is an air-launched, precision standoff cruise missile able to attack fixed and relocatable targets alike at ranges beyond enemy air defences.
In November 2021, the USAF ordered 94 Lot 20-production AGM-158B Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile – Extended Range (JASSM-ER) missiles with containers,
The Royal Saudi Air Force is modernising its fleet of E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft to keep them in service until 2040.
tlmNexus to provide information management systems to the UK MoD’s Hawk TMk1/1A fleet.
Lockheed Martin has contracted BAE Systems to upgrade the F-35’s EW system.
GD-OTS is providing M61A1 Vulcan 20mm rotary cannon for F-16s.
The latest UAV to join the Thai military is the Blackjack from Boeing Insitu.