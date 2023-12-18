To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Japan to spend $224 million on advanced air missiles from US

18th December 2023 - 14:17 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The AIM-120 AMRAAM, jointly developed by the US Air Force and the US Navy, has seen extensive export sales. (Photo: US DoD)

The US has greenlit a potential Foreign Military Sale of more than 100 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) to Japan.

The US has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Japan for AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) for an estimated cost of US$224 million.

Japan recently requested the batch of 120 AMRAAMs and three guidance sections, as well as training missiles, missile containers and related equipment. The deal has followed the purchase of 160 AIM-120C-7 missiles Japan ordered in 2019 under an estimated $317 million contract.

If approved by the US Congress, Raytheon (RTX Corporation) will take principal contractor responsibilities for the order as the manufacturer of the missile.

AMRAAM was jointly developed by the US Air Force and the US Navy as a follow-on to the AIM-7 Sparrow, but it has seen extensive export sales and also has ground-to-air applications. It has been procured by 40 countries outside the US and has been integrated into most F-15 models, the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the F/A-18 Super Hornet, F-22 Raptor, Eurofighter Typhoon, JAS-39 Gripen, Tornado and Harrier fighter jets.

The latest version of AMRAAM is operational on all F-35 Joint Strike Fighter variants as the only radar-guided, air-to-air missile cleared to fly on the fighter.

The AIM-120B is an upgraded, reprogrammable variant of the original missile, whereas the AIM-120C incorporates smaller control surfaces for internal carriage on F-22 and F-35 and a high-angle off-boresight (HOBS) launch capability. AIM-120D offers improved range, GPS-assisted guidance, updated data links and jam resistance, in addition to greater lethality.

AMRAAM is small, fast and light and is said to have improved capabilities against very-low and high-altitude high-speed targets in an electronic attack (EA) environment as compared to previously fielded radar-guided missiles.

As a fire-and-forget missile, it has replaced the AIM-7 Sparrow as the US military’s standard beyond-visual-range intercept missile. The missile has undergone various service life improvements.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us