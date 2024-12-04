Israeli MoD signs $40 million in deals for Elbit Systems drones
The Israel Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that it has completed “several” contracts with Elbit Systems in a deal worth US$40 million.
The deal means that Elbit Systems will supply the IDF with several uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) designed for various missions, including targeted strikes and intelligence gathering.
Elbit Systems said it will supply UAS for intelligence collection, operating within 'Seek and Strike; swarms, mission drones with advanced ISR capabilities and mini-drone-based strike solutions for urban missions. No specific models have been disclosed.
The company will also provide communication solutions for the uncrewed systems.
The UAS were developed by the MoD’s Directorate of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D) alongside the IDF’s ground forces and Elbit Systems.
Head of the MoD’s DDR&D R&D department, Brig Gen Yehuda Almakias said: “The UAS domain enables efficient, precise and scalable intelligence gathering and strike missions.”
Executive vice president and general manager C4I and cyber at Elbit Systems, Haim Delmar added: “Contracts such as these demonstrate the increasing confidence in Elbit's innovative Robotics and Autonomous Systems technology in general and especially our unique drone capabilities.”
