To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Israeli MoD signs $40 million in deals for Elbit Systems drones

4th December 2024 - 15:12 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Elbit’s THOR is a mini-UAS VTOL designed for a number of military applications and one possible platform that could match the contracts' needs. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

The deal will allow the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) to upgrade its operational capabilities in the field, particularly for intelligence gathering and targeted strikes.

The Israel Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that it has completed “several” contracts with Elbit Systems in a deal worth US$40 million.

The deal means that Elbit Systems will supply the IDF with several uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) designed for various missions, including targeted strikes and intelligence gathering.

Elbit Systems said it will supply UAS for intelligence collection, operating within 'Seek and Strike; swarms, mission drones with advanced ISR capabilities and mini-drone-based strike solutions for urban missions. No specific models have been disclosed.

The company will also provide  communication solutions for the uncrewed systems.

The UAS were developed by the MoD’s Directorate of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D) alongside the IDF’s ground forces and Elbit Systems.

Head of the MoD’s DDR&D R&D department, Brig Gen Yehuda Almakias said: “The UAS domain enables efficient, precise and scalable intelligence gathering and strike missions.”

Executive vice president and general manager C4I and cyber at Elbit Systems, Haim Delmar added: “Contracts such as these demonstrate the increasing confidence in Elbit's innovative Robotics and Autonomous Systems technology in general and especially our unique drone capabilities.”

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us