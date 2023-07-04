Israel gets 25 more F-35 fighter jets in $3 billion deal financed by US

Israel announced on 2 June that it will acquire 25 additional F-35 Joint Strike Fighters (JSF) through US Foreign Military Financing (FMF).

With the arrival of the new jets, the Israeli F-35 fleet will reach a total of 75 aircraft, forming a robust third squadron. Prior to this acquisition, 50 jets had been ordered, of which 36 are in active service.

Israel was the first country outside the US to acquire the F-35 and the first to have used the aircraft in combat, in 2018.

The Israeli MoD’s mission in the USA will issue an official letter of request (LOR)