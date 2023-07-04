To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Israel gets 25 more F-35 fighter jets in $3 billion deal financed by US

4th July 2023 - 14:40 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The F-35 incorporates technology sourced from Israeli companies. (Photo: US DoD)

The new 25 Lockheed Martin F-35 jets will form the third squadron of fifth-generation fighters for the Israeli Air Force.

Israel announced on 2 June that it will acquire 25 additional F-35 Joint Strike Fighters (JSF) through US Foreign Military Financing (FMF).

With the arrival of the new jets, the Israeli F-35 fleet will reach a total of 75 aircraft, forming a robust third squadron. Prior to this acquisition, 50 jets had been ordered, of which 36 are in active service.

Israel was the first country outside the US to acquire the F-35 and the first to have used the aircraft in combat, in 2018. 

The Israeli MoD’s mission in the USA will issue an official letter of request (LOR)

