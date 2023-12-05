Irish C295 MPAs fitted with Viasat SATCOM terminals

Irish Army Air Corps (IAC) Airbus Military C295 maritime patrol aircraft have been fitted with Viasat’s GAT-5530 Ku- and Ka-band broadband satellite communication terminals.

The two aircraft were delivered earlier this year have a secondary role as tactical transport. A third aircraft in cargo and troop transport, special operations and medical evacuation configuration is planned for delivery this year.

This integration of the terminal will enable greater capability through secure, reliable satellite connectivity and enhance support for a range of command, control and communication mission needs – from tactical transport of troops and supplies to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The GAT-5530 terminal supports the entire ITU Ku- and Ka-bands, which includes 3.5GHz of commercial and military Ka-band.

This system is designed to offer greater operational flexibility for military customers as they seek increased resilience with multi-frequency (Ku/Mil-Ka/Commercial-Ka), multi-orbit (GEO, MEO, LEO, HEO), multi-network communications architectures.

Viasat has also contracted with the IAC to provide a managed SATCOM service across multiple aircraft.

This managed service will provide SATCOM services to the C295 MPA’s, as well as a small fleet of PC-12 special mission aircraft and will include access to Viasat’s Ku- and Ka-band networks for near-global service coverage.