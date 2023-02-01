To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Iran turns to Russia to modernise fighter jet fleet

1st February 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The Su-35 has a simultaneous tracking capability of up to 30 for aerial targets and four for ground targets. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

As Iranian drones equip Russian forces in ever-increasing numbers, Su-35 fighter jets will soon be heading in the opposite direction as Tehran urgently seeks modern air combat capabilities.

The latest reports of Iran receiving 24 Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets emerged through Western intelligence sources at the end of last year.

Shahriar Heidari, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, confirmed this in the middle of January in an interview with Iranian media.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force’s (IRIAF) is in dire need of modern air capabilities as it still largely relies on US-built fighter jets procured before the 1979 revolution.

In 2015, reports said the IRIAF wanted to procure Su-30s, but Tehran’s priorities were focused elsewhere at the time.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us